Dog rescued by RNLI in Porthcawl after being lost at sea for three hours

Play video

A dog has been rescued by a lifeboat crew in Porthcawl after being lost at sea for three hours.

Ollie the springer spaniel had gone into the water at Newton Point on Saturday morning but didn't return to the shore, instead continuing to swim out to sea.

Ollie's owner contact the Coastguard after becoming increasingly worried when the pet hadn't returned to dry land.

The springer spaniel had to be rescued in Porthcawl on Saturday. Credit: RNLI

The Porthcawl RNLI crew launched the lifeboat and carried out a search for the dog in the area where he had las been spotted.

After an hour of searching, the lifeboat team was stood down and the crew returned to the station on the assumption that the springer spaniel had made it back to shore.

However, the lifeboat was then launched for a second time after reports that Ollie had been spotted at the base of the cliffs in Southerndown.

After making their way to the cliffs, the lifeboat crew was able to find Ollie and safely bring him back to shore and return him to his owner.

Ollie's owner made the call to report him missing after he didn't return to shore. Credit: RNLI

Porthcawl RNLI helm Simon Emms said: "We made best speed to the location and we were delighted to find Ollie safe and well having been spotted and assisted by a kayaker who had been in the area. Ollie was then recovered onto the lifeboat for the journey back to Porthcawl.

"It’s incredible that Ollie had spent over three hours at sea when he was found and was around three miles from where he’d first gone into the water.

"He seemed very happy to see us and enjoyed his ride on the lifeboat back to Porthcawl.

"The owner did the right thing by contacting the Coastguard. If your dog gets into difficulty in the water go to a place it can get to safely and call it – they’ll probably get out by themselves.

"Never enter the water after your dog as you could get yourself into trouble too. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."