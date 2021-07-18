Wales becomes only UK nation not added to Denmark's travel 'red list'

Wales is the only nation in the United Kingdom to not be classified as a 'red region' when travelling to Denmark.

As of 4pm on Saturday 17 July, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were added to the country's 'red regions' but Wales was not.

The United Kingdom is categorised as an orange country, made up of red regions and Wales which will fall under the 'orange category'.

This means those who are fully vaccinated and travel from Wales to Denmark will be allowed entry as long as they have a 'worthy purpose' for entering the country.

They will also be exempt from having a test before and after travelling and will not have to isolate.

These exemptions are based on the person being a resident of Wales and not simply travelling from Wales.

However, if you have not been vaccinated you will still be required to take a test before travel and carry out an isolation period upon arrival.

On Wednesday it was announced that Wales would follow the UK Government's decision to let the double jabbed be exempt from self-isolation when travelling from an amber-list country.

Mark Drakeford said he "regrets" the decision made by the UK Government to remove the requirement to self-isolate from amber list countries but had no choice but to follow.

It comes as he announced a major easing of Covid measures in Wales which will see the country fully move into Alert Level One from Saturday 17 July, with remaining restrictions to end on 7 August.

However, it was announced that double-jabbed residents arriving into the UK from France will still have to self-isolate for 10 days.