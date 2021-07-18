Your warm weather pictures as Wales records the hottest day of the year so far
Wales has recorded the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 29.6°C in Usk.
Temperatures are expected to reach 31°C in Cardiff on Sunday.
We've also recorded some uncomfortable overnight temperatures this weekend, with temperatures at Mumbles Head not falling below 18.8°C on Saturday evening.
Here are some of your pictures that you've been sending in to show us how you've been keeping cool in the heat: