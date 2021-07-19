Children over the age of 12 who have underlying health conditions, and are at an increased risk of Covid-19, are to be offered a vaccine in Wales.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy children for now.

It means thousands of children in Wales aged 12 to 15 with the following conditions will be able to access the vaccine: severe neuro-disabilities, Down's syndrome, immunosuppression, multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Under the existing guidance, young people aged 16 to 17 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious Covid should have already been offered a jab.

The JCVI has also said those aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person should be offered a vaccine.

The JCVI is not currently advising routine vaccination of other children under the age of 18 because of the "low incidence and of Covid-19" in younger people.

The health minister said: "Covid rates in children are relatively low and there is still limited information about the overall direct effects of the virus on them.

"However, studies are emerging which show that this risk is very low in children, especially in comparison with adults, and similar to the secondary health complications of other respiratory viral infections in children.

"My officials remain in close contact with the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health on this matter and have established a group to consider the impacts of Long Covid on both adults and children and co-ordinate the wide ranging response needed."