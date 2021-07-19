Body found in search for missing Llanelli man Andrew Davies

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Llanelli, police have confirmed.

Andrew Davies, has been missing since 4 July, and had not been in contact with family or friends.

He was last seen on CCTV on the day he went missing walking near Sandy Water Park.

CCTV captured Mr Davies on the evening he went missing Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Dyfed Powys Police said Mr Davies' family have been informed of the development but formal identification has not yet taken place.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.