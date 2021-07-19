Calls for defibrillators at all Welsh sports grounds after cricketer, 44, dies

Efforts are underway to install defibrillators at a pair of Welsh cricket grounds after a 44-year-old man died at the weekend.

Maqsood Anwar is thought to have had a heart attack whilst playing for Sully Centurions on Saturday 17 July.

A fundraising page has been set up to install a defibrillator to the club - as well as another at Barry Athletic Cricket Club.

Defibrillators send a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm. Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Mr Anwar was a member of the Sully Centurions for 15 years.

There are now calls for all sports grounds across Wales to be installed with defibrillators.

The Shadow Minister for Sport, Tom Giffard MS said, “Only last month at the Euros, we saw a defib save the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

"They are the most important piece of kit an amateur sports club can have, but they’re not cheap and our clubs will need support from government and other organisations."

In response a Welsh government spokesperson has said, "the number of defibrillators in communities and buildings across Wales is increasing constantly and we would encourage people to register them with the ambulance service.

"We have provided funding to the Save a Life Cymru campaign, which is working with organisations across Wales, including sporting organisations to raise awareness of the importance of CPR training and the use of defibrillators through the 'Touch Someone's Life' campaign."