With Wales basking in temperatures of 30C this weekend, the hot weather is expected to continue this week.

As families head off on their summer holidays, here's some advice and guidance about how to keep babies and children cool in hot weather.

Temperatures peaked at more than 30C in Cardiff on Sunday Credit: PA

Children under the age of four are at increased risk of having an adverse affect to extreme hot weather.

On very hot days, when temperatures reach above 30C, Public Health Wales advises that children should not take part in vigorous physical activity.

Children playing outdoors should be encouraged to stay in the shade as much as possible and wear loose, light-coloured clothing.

Playing in a paddling pool is a good way of keeping babies and children cool.

When it comes to babies, they are not as good at regulating their body temperature so it is important to keep them cool as possible.

Babies less than six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight.

Attach a parasol or sunshade to your baby's pushchair to keep them out of direct sunlight. Credit: PA

Older babies should also be kept out of the sun as much as possible, particularly in the summer and between 11am and 3pm, the NHS advises.

When out and about, do not put a blanket or cover over the pram as this stops air circulating and can make it even hotter for the baby.

Use factor 50 on babies over the age of six months. Babies under six months should be kept in the shade, or should wear a hat.

At night, pregnancy charity Tommy's advises to keep a baby's room as cool as possible - ideally about 16-20, which can be difficult in the hot weather.

Babies aren't very good at regulating their body temperature Credit: PA

It says:

Create a flow of air by having as many windows open as possible and have the curtains or blinds partly closed during the day to protect from direct sunlight.

If you have a fan, pop a bottle of frozen water or bowl of ice in front of it so it cools the air as it moves.

If you are worried about the room temperature then it may be worth having a room thermometer to keep an eye out.

Use cotton sheets and blankets when putting them to bed and avoid using waterproof sheet as it can make make them overheat.

When dressing your baby, the charity advises to leave your baby to sleep only in a nappy if it is hot in the room.

It says:

Do not be afraid to leave your baby to sleep in only a nappy if it is hot in the room, especially above 24 degrees. If your baby doesn't like this, then just pop a thin cotton blanket or muslin as a single layer over them.

Fully breastfed babies do not need any water until they've started eating solid foods. Credit: PA

Regularly check your baby’s temperature by feeling their chest or back of their neck - and be prepared that they may need feeding a little more often.

For babies older than six months, the NHS says in hot weather, you may need to offer some additional water outside of mealtimes.

And from 12 months, Water, breast milk or whole cows' milk should be your baby's main drinks. In hot weather, you can try giving them frozen lollies made from plain water or from very diluted fruit juice to help keep them hydrated.