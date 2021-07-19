Man, 19, charged with rape following assault in Cardiff's Bute Park

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of rape following an incident in Cardiff's Bute Park.

Police said they were investigating an alleged assault which is said to have taken place in the early hours of Thursday 15 July.

Tyler Higgins from Cathays, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A large area of the park was cordoned off following an incident

Following the incident, a spokesman for South Wales Police said, "Detectives investigating the incident have established a cordon in an area near the Castle Street entrance to the park."

The force said it is urging anyone who has been a victim of rape to come forward and report the crime.

A list of support services for victims of rape and sexual assault can be found on the South-Wales Police website.