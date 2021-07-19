Police investigating a car which crashed into a house in Cardiff discovered a huge cannabis farm when they looked inside.

The incident happened on Cranbrook Street in the Cathays area of Cardiff where a grey car had crashed into the front of the house, causing the wall to crumble.

The car had ploughed into the front of the house in Cathays, Cardiff Credit: South Wales Police

Inside, police officers discovered what appears to be a large amount of cannabis plants being grown under heat lamps.

Posting on social media South Wales Police said "surprisingly the homeowner wasn't home," but called on them to get in touch.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate but say the property is currently deemed too unsafe for investigators to enter.

