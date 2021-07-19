Play video

A boss of a Welsh supermarket chain has said he has been forced to close or reduce hours in some of his stores due to the number of people being told to self-isolate.

Matthew Hunt, who owns Filco, which has nine stores across south Wales, described the situation as a "significant threat" which has seen around 20% of staff off work from the shop floor to the production line.

It comes as the number of people notified by the NHS Test and Trace app in Wales and England recently passed 500,000 in a single week and over the weekend, Transport for Wales issued an apology for cancellations to numerous rail services as Covid-19 notifications forced a number of staff to self-isolate.

Mr Hunt told ITV News, "It impacts us in different ways - it's about product sourcing, distribution, farmers are struggling to pick strawberries, then guys transporting strawberries - there's a shortage of drivers. It progresses and expands as you look into it."

Staff shortage has seen some stores reduce its hours - or close completely

Mr Hunt said he believes work needs to be done to make the app work better after as businesses continue to struggle amid the 'pingdemic'.

"We have a risk assessment and in most circumstances, we end up taking actions in advance of any notifications from Track and Trace - or the app getting in touch.

"We're very pro active - we're searching through the team and get them tested before we bring them back in."

This is the reality of opening up society while Covid is still present. Matthew Hunt, Filco boss

It's been reported that up to a fifth of workers in companies are having to self-isolate, putting supply chains, public transport and the NHS under significant strain.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Health spokesman Russell George MS called on both the Welsh and UK Government to work together to implement changes to isolation rules and the app.

“We have made great strides with our vaccination programme and the restoration of many freedoms, but our vital public services and economic recovery could be severely hampered by a potential ‘ping-demic’.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the prime minister said the NHS Covid app will not be "tweaked" as one-third of those "pinged" go on to develop symptoms.

The spokesperson attributed the figures to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) as people are being warned not to ignore being told to self-isolate amid soaring numbers of those asked to do so.

What are the Covid rules in Wales from 17 July? Meeting indoors Up to six people from different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation. Previously you had to form an extended household or 'bubble' in order to see people at home - and your extended household could not change. Up to six people from different households are already able to meet in 'regulated indoor premises' - for example, cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions. Back to top Organised indoor events Organised indoor events can take place in Wales for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen. However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed until at least 7 August, when it is hoped Wales will move to 'Alert Level Zero'. Back to top Social distancing Social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement outdoors. Instead, risk assessments will be carried out to ensure people's safety. Social distancing remains a legal requirement indoors. Back to top Face coverings Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, as previously announced. Back to top Working from home People should continue to work from home where possible, and there is no end date for this advice at present. A Covid-19 risk assessment must be carried out when it is "necessary" for people to return to the workplace, the First Minister said. Back to top Travelling abroad People who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland. However, the First Minister said: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad and we continue to strongly recommend to people to holiday at home this summer." Back to top

General Secretary of the TUC Shavannah Taj told ITV News they are particularly worried about the impact on low paid workers.

She said, "There is absolutely no question that it is being hugely disruptive.

"We've been consistently concerned about the financial hit workers from being asked to self isolate - particularly for low paid workers, and no one should be punished for financially for doing the right thing - but we know that only one in three workers don't get full sick pay."

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, said over 1,000 staff were currently self-isolating despite all but a tiny fraction testing positive for Covid.

He told ITV News the "exponential rise" in the number of people being pinged was having a "very, very damaging" affect on businesses.

"We've got whole swathes of our workforce who are now being pinged and told to self isolate for 10 days.

"Interestingly, our absence rate is the highest it's been since testing began, it's now over 1,000 people out of our 30,000 staff and that's rising 50% week-on-week.

"But out of those 1,000 people, 94% of those people tested negative and zero have any symptoms of any severity.

"The whole thing is exceptionally challenging for business and especially because it needs to be in an environment where we need to support and facilitate businesses' recovery as we can."

Matthew Hunt agreed and said as the vaccination programme progresses, coronavirus should be treated as more of a "commercial situation... where you're trying to keep things open and obviously businesses require staff to do so. There should be a balancing act between opening things up and keeping people safe."

In a statement, a Welsh Government spokesperson said whilst there is no specific support if a business is unable to operate due to isolating staff, "we have made more than £2.5bn of funding available to steer businesses through the pandemic and safeguarded over 160,000 Welsh jobs.

"This is in addition to a full 12 month rates holiday package for those in the hardest hit sectors.”