A 42-year-old Wrexham man, who murdered his friend after an "explosive loss of temper" has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Barry John Bagnall, of Tevenna Way, Caia Park, was convicted of murdering 60-year-old Terrence Edwards at his home last year.

Neighbours raised concerns after they had not seen Mr Edwards for a period of time and his body was discovered by police after forcing entry to the property at Caia Park in June 2020.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Edwards had died from two severe blunt force head injuries.

Officers found the body of Mr Edwards in his home after neighbours raised concerns

The judge ruled Bagnall went to the flat in Caia Park and during an argument there was an "explosive loss of temper".Bagnall hit Mr Edwards, who was "sleepy" on drugs in bed, at least twice with a "fearsome" weapon, most likely a hammer.

During the trial the jury heard that the defendant’s DNA was found on the duvet covering Mr Edwards, and cans of alcohol within the property.

They also heard evidence that Barry Bagnall had told a serving prisoner details of the crime that had not been made public, and said he was going to try and get away with it.

He was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after trying to persuade a key witness in the investigation to mislead the police.

Bagnall, a warehouse worker who was a heroin and crack cocaine addict, was described by Judge Rowlands as a "dangerous" and "manipulative" man with no remorse for the violence inflicted on Mr Edwards that night.

He told Bagnall, "You have shown absolutely no remorse whatsoever for the dreadful violence inflicted on Terry Edwards."He said his "dangerousness" is reflected in the life sentence and would be considered by the parole board when the time comes.

During the trial, Mr Edwards' niece Danielle Beattie gave some details about his life.

Terry Edwards was described as "gentle and funny" who was trying to come clean off drugs

She said he was gentle and funny but was "emotionally scarred" and took drugs to "ease the pain".He was however trying to get clean.Ms Beattie said: "Last May Terry's life was cruelly ripped away from him at a point when he was trying to regain it."

District Crown Prosecutor Karen Dixon said, “Any loss of life is tragic, but especially so when it’s caused by violence.

“The investigative work carried out allowed the CPS to robustly present a strong case to the jury.

“Terry Edwards lost his life in terrible circumstances. His friends and family remain in our thoughts and we hope they can take some comfort in knowing his killer has been brought to justice.”

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Chris Bell said, "This was a case of cold blooded murder, where the victim was struck twice to the head by forceful blows, and left for dead.

"This has been a long and particularly challenging investigation. I would like to thank the public and witnesses that gave evidence in court.

"I hope today’s sentence will provide solace and some form of closure to Terry’s family and close friends."