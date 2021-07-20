Play video

Some patients have had to wait hours for an ambulance as the service struggles to cope with demand across the country.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it is under "extreme pressure" having dealt with around 2,000 daily calls to 999 over the last three days.

It said immediately life threatening 'Red' calls on Monday, which saw an extreme heat warning for large parts of Wales, were were up by almost 30% compared with a week ago.

They were also up by 175% compared with the same Monday last year.

The main reason for calls to 999 has been breathing problems, followed by falls. Around 9% of calls were from people experiencing chest pain, with 7% from those feeling faint.

One of the many ways to keep babies cool in the warm temperatures. Credit: ITV Wales

The Director of Operations for the service Lee Brooks said, "Yesterday’s heat coupled with the delays at hospitals meant we reached a point in the early evening where demand actually overtook our capacity.

“While we’re in a more stable position today, we’re still experiencing extreme pressures right across Wales, and we need the public’s help.“Please only call 999 if a life is on the line – that’s a cardiac arrest, chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking or catastrophic bleeding."

People are being asked use alternatives to 999 if it is not a life threatening emergency by beginning with the symptom checker on the NHS 111 Wales website, GPs, pharmacists and the Minor Injuries Unit.