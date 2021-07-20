Llandudno Pier staff 'screamed and shouted at' in Covid rules confusion
Bosses at Llandudno Pier claim staff were "screamed and shouted at" over the weekend by customers seemingly unaware of the coronavirus rules in Wales.
While England eased virtually all of its restrictions on Monday - dubbed 'Freedom Day' - Wales has a number of rules in place until at least 7 August.
In a statement on Facebook, managers of the popular attraction said they were "saddened and shocked" by some people's behaviour.
They also warned the public that the abuse of staff will not be tolerated.
People across Wales have been out and about in recent days, with temperatures reaching record highs.
On Monday, the first ever amber extreme heat warning was issued to large parts of Wales.
The post said: "Just a reminder everyone. It may be 'Freedom Day' in England on Monday. But Wales is still under restrictions.
"It has saddened and shocked me the way my team have been treated by some of our customers this weekend.
"Our bar is open, beer garden only and table service only.
"We can seat 250+ people, therefore 'table service' means at busy times you will have to wait and be patient.
"One so-called 'lady' screamed today: "You should hire more staff!"
"Unfortunately we are unable to hire more staff as no one wants to work in our industry any more.
"Word of advice. Don't scream and shout at my team - ask for the manager!
"I will be happy to discuss things with you, and you won't 'intimidate' me. Trust me."
The Facebook post has received hundreds of likes and engagements from supportive members of the public.
One wrote: "Absolutely disgusting and rude behaviour. Every time I have been on that pier the staff are always friendly and so helpful. Yes they may have been busy today, but is it any wonder everyone had the same idea of going out in the beautiful weather?"
Another wrote: "This is terrible. We are from England and this is disgusting behaviour."
Llandudno Pier is a traditional seaside pier dating from the late 1800s, with shops, cafes, bars and attractions.
Stretching 2,295 feet (700 m) over the sea, it is the longest in Wales.
What are the Covid rules in Wales from 17 July?
Meeting indoors
Up to six people from different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.
Previously you had to form an extended household or 'bubble' in order to see people at home - and your extended household could not change.
Up to six people from different households are already able to meet in 'regulated indoor premises' - for example, cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions.
Organised indoor events
Organised indoor events can take place in Wales for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen.
However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed until at least 7 August, when it is hoped Wales will move to 'Alert Level Zero'.
Face coverings
Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, as previously announced.
Working from home
People should continue to work from home where possible, and there is no end date for this advice at present.
A Covid-19 risk assessment must be carried out when it is "necessary" for people to return to the workplace, the First Minister said.
Travelling abroad
People who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland.
However, the First Minister said: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad and we continue to strongly recommend to people to holiday at home this summer."
Social distancing
Social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement outdoors. Instead, risk assessments will be carried out to ensure people's safety.
Social distancing remains a legal requirement indoors.