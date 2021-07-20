Llandudno Pier staff 'screamed and shouted at' in Covid rules confusion

Bosses at Llandudno Pier claim staff were "screamed and shouted at" over the weekend by customers seemingly unaware of the coronavirus rules in Wales.

While England eased virtually all of its restrictions on Monday - dubbed 'Freedom Day' - Wales has a number of rules in place until at least 7 August.

In a statement on Facebook, managers of the popular attraction said they were "saddened and shocked" by some people's behaviour.

They also warned the public that the abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

People across Wales have been out and about in recent days, with temperatures reaching record highs.

On Monday, the first ever amber extreme heat warning was issued to large parts of Wales.

The post said: "Just a reminder everyone. It may be 'Freedom Day' in England on Monday. But Wales is still under restrictions.

"It has saddened and shocked me the way my team have been treated by some of our customers this weekend.

"Our bar is open, beer garden only and table service only.

"We can seat 250+ people, therefore 'table service' means at busy times you will have to wait and be patient.

"One so-called 'lady' screamed today: "You should hire more staff!"

"Unfortunately we are unable to hire more staff as no one wants to work in our industry any more.

"Word of advice. Don't scream and shout at my team - ask for the manager!

"I will be happy to discuss things with you, and you won't 'intimidate' me. Trust me."

The Facebook post has received hundreds of likes and engagements from supportive members of the public.

One wrote: "Absolutely disgusting and rude behaviour. Every time I have been on that pier the staff are always friendly and so helpful. Yes they may have been busy today, but is it any wonder everyone had the same idea of going out in the beautiful weather?"

Another wrote: "This is terrible. We are from England and this is disgusting behaviour."

Llandudno Pier is a traditional seaside pier dating from the late 1800s, with shops, cafes, bars and attractions.

Stretching 2,295 feet (700 m) over the sea, it is the longest in Wales.