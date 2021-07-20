A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following an alleged assault in a Cardiff park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

South Wales Police were called to Bute Park after the incident which happened at around 1:09am on Tuesday.

The man is said to have sustained serious head injuries and was taken to University Hospital of Wales for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea said “this was a violent and sustained attack on this man, who has been left with life threatening injuries.

"To subject another person to violence in this way is intolerable, and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiries to locate those involved.

“A Major Incident Room has set up in Cardiff Central Police Station so we are keen to receive any information that might help with our enquiries. Please be assured that anyone who comes forward with information will be treated sensitively.”

South Wales Ambulance Service said they were called to Sophia Gardens area of the park at around 1:20am.

A statement said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle, our Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service plus an emergency ambulance to the scene where we worked with colleagues in the police.

"One patient was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Police are investigating reports of an assault in Cardiff's Bute Park

Access to the park from Sophia Gardens has been cordoned off with South Wales Police warning members of the public to avoid the area while officers carry out their investigations.

The Castle Street entrance to the park is also closed.

Anyone who was near to Castle Street between midnight and 2.00am this morning and has dash cam footage or mobile phone footage, is being asked to submit it to South Wales Police.

Information can be sent to the force's dedicated online portal or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.