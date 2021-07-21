Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British and Irish Lions as they face the Springboks in South Africa on Saturday.

The Welsh lock returned to the team just three weeks after dislocating his shoulder during the side's 28-10 win against Japan.

Having come through a double training session at the Vale Resort last week, he has been given the green light by medics to rejoin the Lions and arrived at the team's base outside Cape Town on Thursday.

It means he is set to earn his 10th successive Test cap for the Lions in Cape Town.

Other Wales players joining Wyn Jones for their first Test against the Springboks are Wyn Jones in the front row and Dan Biggar who is joined by Scotland's Ali Price at the half back berths.

Head Coach Warren Gatland said the selection was the hardest he has been involved in.

He said: “We couldn’t have asked for more from the players so far; they’ve all put their hands up and made picking a starting XV incredibly difficult. In truth, we would have been happy with any number of different combinations across the 23, however, we’re very pleased with the side we’ve settled on."

