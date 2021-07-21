The comedian John Bishop has escaped a car crash uninjured after his vehicle left the road as he swerved to avoid a motorist who, in turn, had swerved to avoid a chicken.

Bishop had been driving through Wales on his way to catch a ferry to Ireland from Pembrokeshire.

During his journey, he said he had to overtake another vehicle which had swerved in the road to avoid a "big chicken".

As a result, Bishop’s Land Rover left the road and crashed into a barrier at the side of the dual carriageway.

Posting about the incident on Instagram, the Liverpudlian comedian, 54, said: "I was driving to catch a ferry to Ireland when something happened!

"To avoid a car that was swerving to avoid a ‘big chicken’ - I overtook (and) I ended up like this."Nobody was hurt thanks to @landrover_uk being brilliant and no oncoming traffic."

Bishop, who is due to perform his new tour show over two nights in Cardiff next March, revealed that he missed his original ferry to Ireland, but thanked police officers for their support.

Bishop's car was badly damaged in the crash Credit: Media Wales

"I missed my ferry but went on as a foot passenger on a later one thanks to James and Tony from Dyfed-Powys Police," he said.

"Amazing how helpful people can be when you need them and thanks to the otherdrivers for staying, including Andrew who I think sadly hit the 'big chicken' anyway.”