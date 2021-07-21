Murder investigation after death of man, 37, in Cardigan

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 37-year-old man in Ceredigion.

Emergency services were called to an area in Cardigan in the early hours of Wednesday morning with parts of the town centre being cordoned off overnight as a large numberof police officers were seen in the area.

Castle Street - the main road into the town from the south - was closed off for both motorists and pedestrians, while parts of nearby Golwg-y-Castell were also sealed off by police.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We can confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 37-year-old man in Cardigan in the early hours of today (Wednesday, July 21).

"This morning a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Our initial investigation focused on a number of areas of interest, with a large police presence and a couple of road closures, which we know has had an impact on people in the town.

"We would like to thank residents for their help, support and understanding during this time."

There was a substantial police presence in the area with police also cordoning off parts of the city centre Credit: Media Wales

The victim has been named as John Bell, with his family issuing a tribute saying he would be "hugely missed".

They said: "We are devastated at the loss of John.

"He was a loving and devoted son, brother, father and uncle and he will be hugely missed by all that loved him.

"We ask for privacy at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Jones said: “Our thoughts go out to John’s family at this very difficult time.

"We are currently focussing our investigation in Golwg Y Castell and the road between there and Cardigan Bridge, where Mr Bell was located.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard an altercation in that area during the evening of Tuesday, 20 July, particularly the latter part of the evening, after 10pm, before police attended at around midnight."