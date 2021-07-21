Steve Cooper leaves Swansea City after two years in charge

Steve Cooper has left his role as Swansea City head coach after a two-year spell in charge, the club has confirmed.

Cooper had been Swans head coach since June 2019, when he replaced Graham Potter following his departure to Brighton.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the club confirmed Cooper had left in an "amicable" agreement.

It said: "Swansea City can confirm that head coach Steve Cooper has decided to leave the club.

"Cooper had 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Liberty Stadium in the summer of 2019.

"Despite efforts by the club to enter dialogue with regards to a contract extension, it was subsequently agreed by both parties to mutually part ways ahead of the 2021-22 season."

The 41-year-old came close to taking the side to the Premier League last season but his side were disappointing in May's Championship Play-Off final, losing to Brentford.

Steve Cooper enjoyed some memorable wins during his time in charge Credit: PA Images

Upon leaving, Cooper said he was proud of what he achieved during his spell in charge.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past two seasons, especially getting to the play-off final, but it feels like a good time for all parties to make a change," he said.

"It is a fantastic club, with incredible supporters and I am very grateful to them, to the players and all the staff for making me so welcome here.

"I wish the team every success for the future."

Cooper was said to have reached an "amicable agreement" with the club Credit: PA Images

Swansea City chief executive Julian Winter said: "We feel that this conclusion is in the best interests of the club with a new season just over two weeks away.

"This decision was reached amicably two weeks ago, and I would like to place on record my thanks to Steve for taking pre-season and for his professionalism while this process has been resolved.

"During his two years in charge, Steve has immersed himself in the club and continually improved our league position as well as giving young players a first-team opportunity.

Born in Pontypridd, Cooper's career has seen him work at clubs including Wrexham and Liverpool.

He has also worked at the Football Association (FA), coaching the England under-16s and subsequently under-17s, who he took to the final of the European Championship.

Swansea finished fourth in last season's Championship, accumulating 80 points.