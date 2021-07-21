Two people have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Cardiff's Bute Park that left a 54-year-old man fighting for his life.

The incident happened at around 1:10am on Tuesday with police subsequently cordoning off a large area of the park grounds.

A 25-year-old man from Riverside has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

An 18-year-old woman from Llanrumney has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and robbery.

Both remain in Cardiff Bay police station.

The injured man, from Butetown, remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

South Wales Police said there would continue to be an increased presence in the area to reassure members of the community Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea said: "We understand that this incident will have caused concern for the local community, however I’d like to reassure people that whilst this is undoubtedly a serious and concerning incident, it is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We have made good progress with the enquiry and have thus far arrested two people and our investigations will continue until we find all of those responsible and bring them to justice."

South Wales Police added that there would continue to be an increased presence in the area to reassure the local community.