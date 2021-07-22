A third of Covid cases in Wales are people under 30, figures show

Nearly 30% of confirmed cases of coronavirus are in people under the age of 30, latest figures show.

The figures reveal the highest percentage of cases are found in young people between the ages of 20 - 29, with 19.3% of cases falling within that age group.

It comes as a leading public health expert told ITV Wales younger adults are at a "significant risk" from the long-term effects of coronavirus if they have not been vaccinated.

Young women in the age group are seeing the highest percentage of cases in Wales, making up 10.4% of confirmed cases.

More than 10% of cases are between those aged 10-19.

Public Health Wales data for 22 July:

In the latest figures published by Public Health Wales, there were 712 new cases of the virus reported within the last day.

Four deaths were also confirmed within the last 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 5,594.

Despite the warnings, health officials in Wales are seeing a lower vaccine uptake in younger adults - particularly those under 30.

Last week, there were warnings that one in four people in Wales aged 18-39 have not yet had a coronavirus vaccine.

The national seven-day average for infections for the whole of Wales currently stands at 189.4 per 100,000 people.

But Denbighshire far exceeds the national average with more than 18% of tests carried out are coming back with a positive result.

Figures also show there are currently 176 people in hospital for Covid-related reasons, up by 7 patients on the previous day.

What are the Covid rules in Wales from 17 July? Meeting indoors Up to six people from different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation. Previously you had to form an extended household or 'bubble' in order to see people at home - and your extended household could not change. Up to six people from different households are already able to meet in 'regulated indoor premises' - for example, cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions. Back to top Organised indoor events Organised indoor events can take place in Wales for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen. However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed until at least 7 August, when it is hoped Wales will move to 'Alert Level Zero'. Back to top Social distancing Social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement outdoors. Instead, risk assessments will be carried out to ensure people's safety. Social distancing remains a legal requirement indoors. Back to top Face coverings Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, as previously announced. Back to top Working from home People should continue to work from home where possible, and there is no end date for this advice at present. A Covid-19 risk assessment must be carried out when it is "necessary" for people to return to the workplace, the First Minister said. Back to top Travelling abroad People who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland. However, the First Minister said: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad and we continue to strongly recommend to people to holiday at home this summer." Back to top

