A double vaccinated paramedic is urging others to stay vigilant against the virus after catching Covid-19.

Mum of two, Amanda Williams tested positive for the virus after developing a dry cough.

The 56-year-old has since developed symptoms that have left her bed-bound including stomach cramps, a sore throat, headache, tiredness and nausea.

Amanda said she had no pre-existing medical conditions and is now isolating in her summer house to prevent spreading the virus to her family.

She is urging people to remain vigilant and remember that they can still catch and spread the virus, even if they have been vaccinated.

Even with two doses of the vaccine, there is a chance that you might still get or spread the virus. Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

She said: “While I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone, I’m just relieved I had my vaccinations because it could be ten times worse.

“It all started with an irritating dry cough and tiredness, which I just put down to the heat.

“I had a positive Lateral Flow Test on Monday, so I immediately arranged a PCR test, which confirmed on Tuesday morning that I did have the virus.

“Since then, my symptoms have escalated – my throat is raw and coughing is now very painful as my chest muscles are so sore.

“My sense of smell disappeared early and I’ve now lost my sense of taste.”

Amanda, who has recently been working in an office-based role, said she has taken every precaution not to catch the virus, including having a double dose of the vaccine.

Research has shown that the vaccine helps to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19, but even with a vaccine, there is a chance that you might still get or spread the virus.

It comes as latest data show a third of Covid cases in Wales are people under 30, figures show.

With restrictions in Wales expected to ease further in August, Amanda is urging people to remain vigilant.

The grandmother-of-one, who has 27 years of service, said: “My advice to others is not to get complacent.“We’ve been in the pandemic for 16 months now and it’s easy to become desensitised to the risk, but it’s still a very real and serious threat.

“Even with a vaccine, please understand that you can still catch and spread Covid, and believe me – it’s horrid.

We’re not out of the woods yet and I’d urge everyone to be very, very careful. Amanda Williams

Even if you have been vaccinated, it is important that you follow the rules to keep yourself and others safe, so please continue to:

Keep social contacts to a minimum

Keep social distancing

Wash your hands regularly

Wear your face covering where required

Self-isolate if you have Covid-19 symptoms

Self-isolate if you have been identified as a contact by Test, Trace, Protect