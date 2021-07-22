A student who died at a university halls of residence and was the first Briton known to have caught coronavirus died after taking a cocktail of illegal drugs, a coroner has said.

Connor Reed, 26, from Llandudno, North Wales, contracted the virus in December 2019 while working as a teacher in Wuhan, China - where the coronavirus outbreak originated.

He moved back to Wales to study Chinese and linguistics at Bangor University.

In October last year, Mr Reed was found on the floor of his room by friends on Ffriddoedd Road who tried CPR to save him.

Following his death his heartbroken family described Mr Reed as an "adventurous" and "happy" young man.

An inquest heard Mr Reed and a flatmate had shared a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and smoked cannabis on the night of 23 October. He also said he had taken two ecstasy tablets. The inquest heard Mr Reed had used the dark web for drugs previously.

Coroner Kate Sutherland said Mr Reed was a user of illegal drugs, the source of which was unknown. He was last seen alive in the early hours but was declared dead at 10pm the following day.

The coroner said he had taken “a cocktail of illegal drugs" and recorded a conclusion of a drug-related death.