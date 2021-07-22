The driver of a car is in a critical condition after he crashed into a pub in Pontyclun in south Wales injuring five others.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Llantrisant Road on Thursday evening just after 8:30pm.

Police confirmed a 79-year-old man is thought to have suffered "a medical episode" while driving his car, a silver Ford Puma, which then crashed into The Windsor pub in the village.

A number of pedestrians were injured in the collision with one suffering life-changing injuries. Four others have been taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, officers confirmed.

The Windsor pub is situated on Llantrisant Road from the turning to Miskin and Pontyclun Credit: Google Maps

Police described the incident as "very distressing".

“This was a very distressing incident and we are very grateful to the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured people in the moments immediately after the collision", Chief Inspector James Ratti of South Wales Police said.

“We worked alongside our colleagues in both the Ambulance and Fire Services to deal with the casualties as quickly and efficiently as possible" he added.

The public were asked to avoid the area while the incident was being dealt with.

Twitter user Jon posted this picture from the scene which shows a number of emergency vehicles including a fire engine and a police cordon.

Cowbridge Road has also been closed both ways.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies tweeted to say it was "shocking news" coming from Pontyclun.

"Thank you to the efforts of the emergency services on the scene. "My thoughts are with everyone involved", he said.