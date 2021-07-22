Police issue appeal to identify people in connection with Mayhill riots

Police have released images of people they would like to speak to in connection with violent disorder in the Mayhill area of Swansea in May.

Cars were burnt out and bricks thrown through resident's windows during the incident on May 20.

Seven police officers were injured as they were pelted with missiles but did not require hospital treatment.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have so far made 31 arrests.

Officers believe the people featured in a series of images could have information which could assist them in their investigation.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan said: “The investigation team have had a challenging task in reviewing in excess of 800 pieces of evidence from CCTV and social media footage which has been obtained.

“Given that volume of footage any help the public can offer in assisting with identifying these persons is considerable. I appreciate that the quality of the images is not very clear, but I am hoping that people may recognise some of those in the gallery imagery.”

An independent review is set to take place into the cause of the disorder. The review, supported by the Welsh Government, will look into the events leading up to the riots and aim to "learn lessons for the future."