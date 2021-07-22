Tips to help you sleep in the heat as Wales reaches record temperatures

The first ever amber heat warning was issued to large parts of Wales this week, which saw temperatures reach 32C in Cardiff - the hottest day of the year so far.

People across the country may be struggling to get to sleep in the extreme heat, so here are some tips on how to keep cool at night:

Stay hydrated during the day.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, and drink regularly. Adults need to drink around 1.5–2 litres of fluid a day according to Public Health Wales.

Don’t forget that fluid needs can vary depending on various factors including level of physical activity – people who are more active need to drink more.

Avoid caffiene before bed as it will disturb your sleep.

As the summer holidays begin it's important that families still get their sleep. Credit: PA

Keep windows open and night but closed during the day.

Close shutters and blinds while the temperature outside is higher than it is inside. This will shut the heat out and help to cool your home.

Run your wrists under cool water before bed.

Or take a cold shower, this should cool you down and give you some relief before you sleep.

Turn off electrical appliances.

Switch off computers and laptops so they cool down in between uses.

Try to leave space between large appliances and walls for ventilation.

Turn off lights and lamps as these omit heat also.

Tips for a cooler bedroom.