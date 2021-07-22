Welsh olympic star Hannah Mills will take centre stage during Friday's opening ceremony in Tokyo as one of the flagbearers for Team GB.

The two-time sailing champion will proudly lead the team into the Olympic Stadium alongside rower Mohamed Sbihi.

In a break from tradition, each country is allowed to have two flagbearers during the ceremony, one male and one female.

Mills was nominated for the honour by her fellow athletes, and chosen as someone who upholds Team GB's core values of pride, responsibility, respect and unity.

Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark (right) celebrate their gold medals from the Women's 470 Race in 2016 Credit: PA

She will follow in the footsteps of other legendary athletes, including tennis player Andy Murray and cyclist Chris Hoy.

Speaking at Team GB's sailing base in Enoshima Mills said: “To be asked to carry the flag for Team GB at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games is not a sentence I ever thought I’d say.

"When Mark (England) told me I had been chosen, it was completely overwhelming and when I had a moment to think about what it meant I got pretty emotional.

“It is the greatest honour in my career and I hope more than ever before that this Games can lift our country and deliver some incredible sporting moments to inspire the nation.”

Mills, who will be defending her women’s 470 title alongside Eilidh McIntyre, will now become the first female sailor to carry the Union flag.

