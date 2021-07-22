Wrecked propeller from US war plane uncovered in Snowdonia lake during heatwave

Play video

A propeller from a US aircraft which crashed into a lake in Snowdonia more than 75 years ago has been uncovered due to the heatwave.

Wreckage of the aircraft Dakota C-47 transport aircraft, which crashed in November 1944, was discovered at at Llyn Dulyn after water levels at the lake dropped.

"Llyn Dulyn" which translates to "Black Lake" lived up to its name in WWII after at least eight air crafts plummeted into the water during the war.

The 'Black Lake' was a notorious accident blackspot for aircrafts approaching from the east. Credit: Anna Reynolds

Writer and photographer Anna Reynolds was amazed by the site when she spotted the propeller at the lake while out walking. She said: "I was aware of the Dakota crash site but on my previous visits the propeller was always below water.“You can only ever see it in summer when the weather warms up. My stomach gave a lurch when I saw it, knowing how it came to be there.

It was like coming across a body. Anna Reynolds

“The Dakota’s three-bladed propeller shaft is now clearly visible – on one blade you can even see the yellow lettering of its parts number."

What happened to Dakota C-47?

On November 11, 1944, four US aircraft crew received a message after taking off from Paris earlier that day.

Their intended destination was Burtonwood airfield Cheshire, but they were forced to divert to RAF Valley, Anglesey due to bad weather.

The aircraft smashed into cliffs above the lake and the plane's wreckage was found by an RAF radio unit at a Snowdonia lake later on that month.

Parts of the aircraft – including its tail fin – later went on display in museums.

The plane's wreckage was found on 22 November in 1944 Credit: Anna Reynolds

The beauty spot is said to have been visited by the "Tylwyth Teg” – a mythological creature of Welsh folklore.Legend has it that demons would drag wrongdoers into its black waters and disfigured fish with bulbous eyes lived beneath.Anna, of Llanbedr y Cennin, Conwy, said: “All around the lake there are pieces of steel and aluminium that appear to have come from the various aircraft that crashed there."Some are rusting, others are flaking like pieces of shale rock, blending back in with the environment."