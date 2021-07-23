The Football Association is investigating Cardiff City over claims of "racist bullying" between children involved in the club's academy programme.

The child is understood to have told FA investigators "he heard monkey noises and that team-mates also rubbed bananas into his clothes."

Cardiff City have said they are fully complying with the FA in their investigation and that the alleged incident involved players who "were 10 or 11 years of age at the time."

In a statement the club said: "We are concerned that the media are portraying young children in such a poor light, when there is an ongoing investigation which is not as straightforward as reported.

"We would hope you appreciate the sensitivities around these issues, especially taking into account the age of the boys concerned and the impact on the individuals within the group and the player himself.

"The EFL and Premier League have strict rules on training compensation and all clubs are expected to abide by them.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards racism, and social tolerance is a key part of our education programmes."

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Sport, Tom Giffard said he was "horrified" to hear about the alleged incident and he welcomed action from the FA.

He said: “It is important that clubs not only train these players to be the best they can on the pitch, but also as human beings.

“It is incumbent on football academies to provide a safe environment for these young players.”