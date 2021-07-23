A couple were left badly injured following an alleged violent attack in Cardiff after a night out in the city centre.

Danielle Price, 24, and her partner said they were walking down Caroline Street, commonly known as Chippy Lane, on Monday 19 July when they were assaulted by another man and woman.

Ms Price suffered injuries to her face and jaw as well as having a clump of hair removed from her head while her partner was knocked unconscious.

The alleged attack is said to have started when the pair were approached by a man offering them drugs and they refused.

Credit: Google

A woman is said to have then joined and started attacking Ms Price, whilst her partner was being beaten by the man. She says the attack has left her with both physical and mental trauma.

"You just don’t expect this to happen. It makes you not want to go out. Everyone should just be aware and to stay vigilant and don’t go out alone - not that is should have to be like this."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"Officers in Cardiff are investigating a report of an assault which happened at around 12.30am on Monday July 19 in the Old Brewery Quarter of the city.

"Two people, a 24 year-old woman from Barry and a 25 year-old man from Butetown were assaulted by a man and a woman."

Anyone wanting to provide information should contact South Wales Police and quote the reference 2100252810.