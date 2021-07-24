22-year-old man charged with murder over Cardigan death

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Cardigan on Wednesday.

Ashley Keegan, of Golwg y Castell in Cardigan, was arrested on Wednesday morning and has now been charged over the death of 37-year-old John William Bell.

Mr Keegan is due to appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that Ashley Keegan, aged 22, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, has been charged with the murder of John William Bell.

"John's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and the investigation is grateful for the support of the community whilst enquiries were conducted."

Mr Bell's body was discovered on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Castle Street - the main road into the town from the south - was closed off for both motorists and pedestrians, while parts of nearby Golwg-y-Castell were also sealed off by police.

Issuing a statement at the time of the incident, Mr Bell's family said he would be "hugely missed".