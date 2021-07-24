Covid protestors condemned for gathering outside First Minister's home

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has condemned some anti-lockdown protestors for gathering outside the First Minister's home.

A large crowd marched through parts of Cardiff on Saturday afternoon in protest at coronavirus restrictions before stopping outside Mark Drakeford's home.

Some could be heard shouting "arrest Mark Drakeford".

Posting on social media Andrew RT Davies condemned the scenes, saying he was "disturbed" by what had taken place.

He wrote: "Disturbed to see crowds gathering outside Mark Drakeford's home this afternoon.

"If you have political disagreements (and believe me @fmWales and I have many) then get involved in politics.

"Harassment is never acceptable.

"Thoughts are with the First Minister and his family."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We have been able to relax the majority of restrictions thanks to all the help of people in Wales throughout the year.

"But the pandemic is not over and we all have a really important part to play to keep Wales safe."

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police was made aware of a planned protest for Cardiff city centre on Saturday afternoon, to coincide with a number taking place nationwide.

"Approximately 500 people met at City Hall before the protest moved to various locations throughout the city centre, including Cathedral Road and Queen Street.

"The protest passed peacefully and without incident. No offences were identified and no arrests were made."