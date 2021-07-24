Crews dealing with hilltop fire in Gwynedd that began on Friday night

Fire crews are dealing with an incident on a hilltop in Gwynedd that began on Friday night.

Crews were called to reports of a fire in Pwllheli at around 10:20pm on Friday, with two wildfire vehicles and two fire engines remaining at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had appeared to be dying down but a change in wind direction was now fanning the flames.

No one was injured and there was no wider risk to people in the local area, NWFRS said.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We arrived at the scene of the fire on Pen Garn at 10:20pm."Firefighting is still in operation at this time."