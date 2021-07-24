Geraint Thomas rues 'freak crash' as medal hopes suffer in men's road race

Geraint Thomas' medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 took a blow as he suffered another crash at an Olympic Games.

Thomas, who also came off his bike at Rio 2016, had been competing in the men's road race when he became involved in a collision involving teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Posting on Twitter, Thomas described the collision as a "freak crash" and said bad luck had seemingly been following him.

"All good with me. Thanks for the messages," he wrote.

"Think I must have done something bad in a previous life. Freak crash, Tao lost his front wheel and decked it in front of me.

"I had nowhere to go, other than the floor as well."

The race was won by Ecuador's Richard Carapaz Credit: PA Images

The men's road race gold medal was won by Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, with Belgium's Wout van Aert taking silver and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar picking up the bronze medal.

Saturday's crash would have brought back bad memories of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games for Thomas, where he crashed into a ditch during the men's road race.

Geraint Thomas in competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Credit: PA Images

Thomas is a double Olympic gold-winning medallist, winning gold in Beijing at the men's team pursuit before defending the title four years later at London 2012.

He has also won World Championship golds in the team pursuit in both 2007 and 2008 before he added a third in 2012.

Thomas is next due to compete at the men's time trial on Wednesday 28 July.

Read more: