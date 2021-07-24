Second man arrested in connection with Cardiff park serious assault

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a serious assault in Cardiff's Bute Park on Tuesday.

A 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition at the University Hospital of Wales, South Wales Police said.

A 36-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of attempted murder, rape and robbery and is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile a 25-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday also remains in custody.

A woman who had been arrested in connection with the incident has since been released with no further action.

Police cordoned off large sections of Bute Park as part of their investigations Credit: Media Wales

The incident happened at around 1am on Tuesday near the Sophia Gardens entrance to the park.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, leading the investigation, said the force would "pursue every line of enquiry".

He said: "This was a sustained, violent attack which has left a man seriously ill in hospital, and which has understandably caused concern particularly in the local community.

"A Major Incident Room continues to run at Cardiff Central Police Station, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has come forward to help with the investigation to date.

"We continue to have a dedicated team working on this investigation and we will pursue every line of enquiry to ensure everyone involved is brought to justice.

"The family of the victim are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

"In addition, we have increased patrols in the area and are continuing to work with partner agencies to ensure those living, working and visiting the city centre can do so safely."

Police have appealed for anyone with information, dash-cam or mobile footage to contact them.