Homes without water after burst pipe causes flooding in Port Talbot

Some homes are without water after a burst water pipe resulted in flooding and impacted water supplies in Port Talbot.

A water main at Fenbrook Close burst and road diversions had to be put in place, Neath Port Talbot Council said.

Homes in the Sandfields, Aberavon and Baglan areas were hit by water outages or drops in water pressure.

A water truck carrying bottled water was sent to the Morrisons car park in Baglan for people needing water as a result.

One resident from the Sandfields area told ITV News she was without water since 4am.

Angharad, who relies on a guide dog, said she was worried due to the heat and concerned about how she would give her dog water.

"It is quite warm and I have a guide dog so I was quite worried," she said.

"The water has since come back but there is no pressure."

South Wales Police said they were called to the scene of an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning Credit: Caroline Wilkinson

On Sunday afternoon Welsh Water said it was "making good progress" in repairing the water main.

A spokesperson said: "To customers in the Sandfields, Aberavon and Baglan areas of Port Talbot, we're making good progress with the repair to our water main.

"Still on track to have everything back to normal by this afternoon. Thank you for bearing with us."

South Wales Police said they were called to an incident on Seaway Parade in Sandfields in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the A4241 closed in both directions.