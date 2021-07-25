A terminally ill woman with ovarian cancer has thanked the "special people" who have cared for her, as she ticked off a long-held desire to ride in an American-style truck from her bucket list.

Edna Pomeroy, 58, from Llandudno Junction in Conwy, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2014.

The cancer has now reached an advanced stage.

Although that has not stopped her making memories and working through her bucket list, with Edna saying she had loved American-style trucks from a very young age.

"I love all these things like Ice Road Truckers and all of that, I'm hooked," she said.

"It's one thing that's been on my bucket list for years. I wanted a red, Kenworth lorry.

"It's a big, big, big tick. It's been good."

Edna with her husband Steve

Edna said she hoped to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and raise money for the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

Sharon Manning, an oncology nurse at Glan Clwyd Cancer Centre Bodelwyddan, said it was a privilege to look after people like Edna.

"I think we're very lucky in the cancer centre, we're all privileged to work there," she said.

"Ovarian cancer is still a very difficult one for doctors to diagnose because it comes with some silent and vague side effects.

"Tummy ache, feeling a little bit bloated or that you might have urine problems.

"It's still a cancer out there that we need to raise awareness of. If it's found late you're looking at stage three or stage four.

"Having said that, the positive side of this cancer is look at how long we've kept Edna going for."

Edna said women should be vigilant to any symptoms or different feelings in their health.

She said: "For the ladies out there...I had no idea, absolutely no idea."

Edna with nurse Sharon who she thanked for helping her through difficult times

Edna has a family history of ovarian cancer, losing her mother to the disease.

What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?

According to the NHS, the symptoms of ovarian cancer can be difficult to recognise particularly in its earlier stages.

The main symptoms include feeling constantly bloated, a swollen tummy, discomfort in the tummy or pelvic area, feeling full quickly when eating (or losing appetite) and having to go to the toilet more often than usual.

The NHS recommends going to see a GP if you have been feeling bloated more than 12 times in a single month or if you have other symptoms and a family history of ovarian cancer.

A company in Lincolnshire supplied the American-style truck for Edna free of charge as a goodwill gesture.