Two further charges in connection with Tomasz Waga Cardiff death

Two more men have been charged in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff earlier this year, South Wales Police have confirmed.

The body of Tomasz Waga was discovered on Westville Road in Penylan on 28 January.

It means a total of eight men have now been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death.

Police on Sunday said that Josif Nushi, 26, from Pen-y-lan, Cardiff and Mihal Dhana, 28, from Cathays, Cardiff, have both been charged with murder.

Mr Nushi and Mr Dhana were previously arrested in Paris following extensive enquiries by the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team.

Josif Nushi was extradited on Thursday and appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, July 23 and his next appearance is at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday 27 July.

Three men - Gledis Mehalla, 19, Elidon Elezi 22 and Artan Pelluci, 29 - are still wanted by police Credit: South Wales Police

DCI Mark O'Shea, senior investigating officer, said: "The extradition of Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana from Paris has been a coordinated operation led by South Wales Police Major Crime Officers, colleagues from the International Crime Coordination Centre, the National Crime Agency and the French authorities.

"International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK, we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Albania.

"I say to the remaining three people we are seeking that it is in your interests to come forward voluntarily and provide us with your accounts of what took place on that night in January."

Police remain interested in a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX. Credit: South Wales Police

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention remains on the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the investigation and police believe could contain vital evidence, was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga's body was found.

A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the three outstanding suspects and the whereabouts of the Mercedes.

Read more: