Another Covid-19 milestone hit as two million people fully vaccinated in Wales
Wales has hit another Covid-19 milestone as more than two million people have now been doubled vaccinated against the disease.
Public Health Wales confirmed that as of 10pm on Sunday, 2,002,162 people had received two doses of a vaccine.
A further 287,000 people have received only their first jab so far in Wales.
There is still some concern about uptake of the vaccine in the younger age-groups. Only 43.6% of 18-19 year-olds have taken the second jab when offered it, while 74% of that age-group have had one jab.
Data from last week also showed a third of Covid-19 cases were among the under-30s.
Sixty one per cent of 30-39 year olds have had their second jab, while 76% have had their first dose.
This compares to a second dose uptake in the 94.5% second dose uptake in the 80 years and over age-group.
It comes as Northern Ireland overtook England to become the UK nation with the highest rate of new coronavirus cases.However, Wales is starting to show a drop in coronavirus rates, with a figure of 184.1 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to July 21 - down from 192.8 one week earlier.
Only eight of the 22 local areas have seen rates increase week-on-week.
The Welsh Government said there is still a risk of a third wave with increased transmission and the hospitalisations that accompany increased prevalence within our communities.
"Vaccinations will help to limit the spread of the virus. We will also remain vigilant in terms of other new variants that could emerge which could evade the protection of current vaccines", Health Minister Eluned Morgan said in June.
Wales has entered level one for coronavirus restrictions, and is due to move into level zero on 7 August which will see the remaining rules lifted, including social distancing.
What are the Covid rules in Wales from 17 July?
Meeting indoors
Up to six people from different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.
Previously you had to form an extended household or 'bubble' in order to see people at home - and your extended household could not change.
Up to six people from different households are already able to meet in 'regulated indoor premises' - for example, cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions.
Organised indoor events
Organised indoor events can take place in Wales for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen.
However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed until at least 7 August, when it is hoped Wales will move to 'Alert Level Zero'.
Face coverings
Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, as previously announced.
Working from home
People should continue to work from home where possible, and there is no end date for this advice at present.
A Covid-19 risk assessment must be carried out when it is "necessary" for people to return to the workplace, the First Minister said.
Travelling abroad
People who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland.
However, the First Minister said: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad and we continue to strongly recommend to people to holiday at home this summer."
Social distancing
Social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement outdoors. Instead, risk assessments will be carried out to ensure people's safety.
Social distancing remains a legal requirement indoors.