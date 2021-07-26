Another Covid-19 milestone hit as two million people fully vaccinated in Wales

Wales has hit another Covid-19 milestone as more than two million people have now been doubled vaccinated against the disease.

Public Health Wales confirmed that as of 10pm on Sunday, 2,002,162 people had received two doses of a vaccine.

A further 287,000 people have received only their first jab so far in Wales.

There is still some concern about uptake of the vaccine in the younger age-groups. Only 43.6% of 18-19 year-olds have taken the second jab when offered it, while 74% of that age-group have had one jab.

A third of coronavirus cases are among the under-30s in Wales, latest data shows Credit: PA

Data from last week also showed a third of Covid-19 cases were among the under-30s.

Sixty one per cent of 30-39 year olds have had their second jab, while 76% have had their first dose.

This compares to a second dose uptake in the 94.5% second dose uptake in the 80 years and over age-group.

It comes as Northern Ireland overtook England to become the UK nation with the highest rate of new coronavirus cases.However, Wales is starting to show a drop in coronavirus rates, with a figure of 184.1 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to July 21 - down from 192.8 one week earlier.

Only eight of the 22 local areas have seen rates increase week-on-week.

The Welsh Government said there is still a risk of a third wave with increased transmission and the hospitalisations that accompany increased prevalence within our communities.

"Vaccinations will help to limit the spread of the virus. We will also remain vigilant in terms of other new variants that could emerge which could evade the protection of current vaccines", Health Minister Eluned Morgan said in June.

Wales has entered level one for coronavirus restrictions, and is due to move into level zero on 7 August which will see the remaining rules lifted, including social distancing.