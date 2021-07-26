Former Newport Country footballer jailed for cocaine offences

Former professional footballer Kaid Mohamed, has been jailed after being caught with more than £11,000 worth of cocaine.

The 37-year-old from Heol Poyston, Caerau played for a number of English and Welsh clubs including, Newport County, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.

Mohamed was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, after pleading guilty to possessing Class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Kaid Mohamed (centre) playing for Newport County.

Alongside him was his half-brother Jacob Howell, who was sentenced tosix months imprisonment suspended for six months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Police discovered 144g of cocaine during a house raid in Heol Trelai, Ely, on 21 February.

The property had belonged to Mohamed's mother who had recently died and he was using it to store the Class A drug with the help of Howell.

He pleaded guilty to allowing the premises to be permitted for the use of drug activity.

The ex-footballer told officers that £12,890 also found at the address was money from his football career.

Instead police discovered it was cash earned from selling cocaine.

Kevin Seal for Mohamed said his client had suffered a "tragic fall from grace" brought about by his gambling addiction.He added: "He is a person who effectively had everything and has lost everything. In an attempt to stem the flow of his finances going out he allowed himself to chase quick money.

"He realises the folly of that and the consequences not just to himself but to his grandmother, for whom he's a carer, and his ex partner and children."

Judge Mark Powell QC sentenced Mohamed to 28 months in prison.