Two men have appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder following an incident at Cardiff's Bute Park.

Jason Edwards, 25, from Riverside, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before Magistrates for trying to kill a 54-year-old man.

He remains on life support at the University Hospital of Wales.

The attack which took place close to the Sophia Gardens entrance of the park, happened at around 1am on Tuesday 20 July.

Both men did not enter a plea to the charge.

A 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition at the University Hospital of Wales, South Wales Police said.

The pair will now remain in custody until appearing before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday 23 August.

Anyone with information about the attack is being asked to contact police.

South Wales Police said a Major Incident Room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and patrols have been increased in the area.