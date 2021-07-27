Police investigating a serious assault in Cardiff's Bute Park have arrested a 16-year-old girl.

The girl was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody.

A 54-year-old man is still fighting for his life at the University Hospital of Wales following an attack in the early hours of Tuesday 20 July.

Two men appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday 26 July in connection with the attack.

Jason Edwards, 25, from Riverside, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before Magistrates charged with attempted murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody until a further court hearing on 23 August.

A 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition at the University Hospital of Wales, South Wales Police said.

South Wales Police are still appealing for more information to help with the investigation.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wales said: “In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, July 20.

“Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 1.20am.”

A Major Incident Room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and patrols have been increased in the area.