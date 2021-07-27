A woman suffered life-changing injuries after being hit by a 'careering car' at a Welsh festival.Jenna O'Neill's two-year-old daughter Ayla was thrown to safety by her husband during the terrifying ordeal at the Conscious Tribal Gathering in Denbighshire.

It is reported that a parked car rolled down a hill and ploughed into the family.

The 32-year-old mum, from Gloucestershire, was airlifted to hospital from the event on Saturday, and she has said that she thought her "whole family had died".Speaking from her hospital bed in Stoke, she praised her husband Stephen's actions saving their daughter."My two-and-a-half year old toddler only survived this incident because my husband threw her out of the way of the car as it careered down the road," she told the BBC."He's a hero. Things would be very different if it wasn't for his quick-thinking and fast actions."

Their daughter, Ayla, escaped with minor injuries

She said she is in a critical but stable condition in hospital having suffered a broken collar bone, 10 broken ribs and a fractured pelvis as well as damage to her liver and spleen."Mentally I keep going over what happened. I genuinely believed my whole family had died," she said.Daughter Ayla "escaped with cuts" and husband Stephen has a fractured ankle but has since been discharged from hospital."I'm really struggling with the fact that two days ago I was healthy and having fun with my family and now I'm unable to move in a hospital bed, unable to see my family as I'm so far from home due to Covid restrictions," said Mrs O'Neill."However all of this is manageable as I am so aware that it could have been so much worse if it wasn't for the actions of my heroic husband throwing our toddler out of the way of the oncoming car. So I am grateful for their safety."

The festival is held on the banks of the River Dee near Glyndyfrdwy

North Wales Police said they were called to a report that an "unoccupied vehicle had rolled downhill over a tent at a campsite near Corwen".

The force has launched an investigation and is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

The five-day Conscious Tribal Gathering, now in its fifth year, offers an eclectic mix of speakers, workshops, performers and musicians, plus vegan food.Located on a private site in the Dee Valley, it attracts around 300 people each day.The not-for-profit festival is billed as a “family-friendly event to connect with like-minded souls and explore the inner and outer spaces of our human existence and beyond.”Proceeds go to charitable efforts in Africa to support people with albinism.Festival regular June Meagher didn’t see the accident but she said everyone on site had been stunned by the turn of events.

Everyone was quite shocked as nothing like this has ever happened there before June Meagher, Festival regular

“The festival organisers did a sterling job in keeping people away from the site and clearing space for the emergency services", she added. No vehicles are permitted on site, except for collections and deliveries.Given the site’s location, the festival website warns: “Vehicles must be parked away from hilly inclines, ie. following the valley rather than facing down the hill.”The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed three vehicles were sent to thefestival field.A spokesperson said: “We were called 1.24pm on Saturday, July 24, to reports of a road traffic collision involving pedestrians in the Glyndyfrdwy area of Corwen.“We responded with a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulanceand the Wales Air Ambulance.“One patient was flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and twofurther patients were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by road.”

The festival organisers have been approached for comment. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the North WalesPolice roads policing unit on 101, or via the live web chat, quotingreference 21000516358.