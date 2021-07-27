A mum who lost her son after he drowned is urging people to avoid dangerous open water swimming this summer.

18-year-old Mark Allen from Ruthin died after jumping into a reservoir whilst swimming with friends.

Leeanne Bartley now wants other young people to understand the potential dangers of wild swimming.

She said: "Mark had gone to the reservoir with a group of his friends. They were in the water having fun and Mark decided to jump from a platform. It was only about ten foot and it was that split second decision to jump that we believe took his life.

"The shock - the shock of the outside temperature and the difference between the temperature of the water. The water was freezing cold and that's what killed him.

"Please talk to your children about cold water shock and the dangers of open water. It takes a whole different set of skills to be able to swim in open waters than it does to swim in a swimming pool."

The warning comes after Welsh Water reported a sharp rise in people swimming in reservoirs.

The non-profit water company says their rangers have seen a 150% increase in unauthorised swimmers risking their lives for a dip.

113 members of the public have been asked to leave the water in the space of just two days, as the summer holidays and hot weather hit.

Despite the peaceful appearance, reservoirs can be dangerous. Welsh Water warn that people can suffer from cold water shock because of the freezing temperatures.

Hidden machinery and strong current also pose a danger to all swimmers.

Welsh Water’s Head of Visitor Attractions, Mark Davies said: "We know the public want to enjoy the water and we encourage people to visits our sites, but it is crucial that entering the water is only ever done at a safe, supervised session booked through one of our watersports centres.

"Unauthorised swimming remains banned. By entering the water in unsafe conditions, you are risking your life.”

Charities and emergency services have been urging caution when taking to the water amid fears more deaths or serious incidents could occur as the summer holidays get underway.

Chris Cousens the RNLI Water Safety Lead for Wales reminded people of the "serious toll' water accidents have on emergency services.

He said: “On average 45 people in Wales die from accidental drowning each year. Not only is this completely heart-breaking for the families of victims but it also puts a serious toll on emergency responders, especially those who find themselves working on body recoveries rather than rescue operations."

At least 31 people have died in the water since scorching temperatures were recorded across the UK in the past week.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) urged swimmers looking to cool off in the sweltering heat to take care in open water, saying it was aware of 17 incidents of accidental loss of life in the water between July 17 and July 24 alone.

If anyone is on trouble in cold water, the RNLI encourages them to 'Float to Live'.

"That means fight the urge to panic and relax and float on your back until the effects of cold water shock pass and you can self-rescue or call for help", Chris Cousens added.

If you see an emergency in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for a Coastguard at the coast or for the Fire and Rescue Service at inland waters like reservoirs, rivers or quarries.

