Shielding 'unlikely' to be introduced again, says Wales' Chief Medical Officer

Shielding measures are no longer 'necessary', says Wales' Chief Medical Officer, and it is 'unlikely' that they will be brought back in the future.

Advice around shielding measures had been paused on 1 April 2021 and in a recent letter to those on the Shielding Patient List, Dr Frank Atherton has now updated his advice.

He says he does not expect to advise shielding again to those who are clinically extremely vulnerable to serious illness if they catch Covid-19.

Dr Atherton said that whilst the number of cases in Wales are rising, the risk of becoming seriously unwell is lower and it is no longer 'necessary' to follow shielding measures.

"Whilst we have seen an increase in the numbers of cases in Wales, this has not resulted in the same rise in people becoming very sick and needing to go to hospital or dying as we saw in the first and second wave.

"This is largely due to the success of the vaccination programme. Vaccines are very successful in protecting people from getting very sick in most cases."

Dr Atherton has written to those on the Shielding Patient List ahead of Wales' expected lifting of restrictions on 7 August.

The Chief Medical Officer says those with weaker immune systems have been considered ahead of the expected move to Alert Level 0, although he admits the lifting of restrictions will be concerning to many.

At alert level 0, some measures will still be in place, including:

Working from home wherever possible.

Face coverings will remain a legal requirement indoors on public transport, in shops and in healthcare settings.

Coronavirus risk assessments will continue to be a legal requirement forbusinesses, employers and event organisers.

Whilst Dr Atherton has said there is no expectation that shielding will be advised in the future, the Shielding Patient List will be kept under review.

The Health Minister has advised there may be changes to the list in the future, with some groups or conditions to be removed from the shielding list.

Eluned Morgan said: "The first group this is likely to impact is children, as there is significant evidence that very few children become extremely unwell or die as a result of coronavirus infection.

"Where inclusion on the list or list status changes, we will write to the individualsaffected and inform members, as we have done throughout the pandemic."

The Health Minister has also reminded those who are vulnerable to follow the advice of their own clinician.