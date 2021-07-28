A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, is one of three to have been charged after an assault in Bute Park, Cardiff.

A 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following the assault at around 1am last Tuesday, South Wales Police said.

The charged girl will appear at Cardiff Youth Court on Wednesday, while two men - Jason Edwards, 25, and Lee William Strickland, 36, both from Cardiff - appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court also charged with attempted murder on Monday and were remanded in custody until their next hearing in August, the force added.