Team GB won a men’s quadruple sculls medal for the first time in Olympic history after coming home for silver for the first rowing medal of Tokyo 2020.

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont held their nerve to make history on the Sea Forest Waterway, stopping the clock in 5:33.75 in one of the most dramatic races of the meet.

Gold went to the Netherlands while Australia won bronze, with they and fourth-place Poland within a second of the British boat.

Tom Barras has represented Wales throughout his rowing career after honing his skills on the River Taff while at Cardiff University.

The Team GB quartet produced a flying start from the unfavoured lane one and were rewarded for their bravery, going out hard and leading the race in the opening stages to earn their place on the podium.

The men's quad sculls has been part of the Olympic regatta at every Games since first being introduced at Montreal 1976.

Tom Barras, 27, said: “Speaking on behalf of all of us, I just want to say a huge thanks to our friends, to our family, the people who have been up watching us through the middle of the night.

“The whole of Team GB is absolutely amazing, this is for everyone."

Harry Leask, 25, from Edinburgh, said: “I knew basically the whole way where we were, I had a pretty good view from where I was sitting of the whole race.

“We just did what we wanted to in that first half, we got out well and I was looking across and seeing us in a really good position.

“It was really encouraging and it just feels amazing.”

