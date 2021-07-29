The Welsh Government will follow England in allowing fully vaccinated travellers from the European Union and the United States of America to visit the country without having to self-isolate on arrival.

The relaxation of the border restrictions will take effect from from August 2 at 4am.

The exemption from quarantine for double-jabbed travellers also applies to European countries Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Andorra and Vatican City.

Those vaccinated in the US will also need to provide proof of US residency.

Currently, only travellers who have received two doses of a vaccine in the UK are permitted to enter from an amber country - such as the US and most of the EU - without self-isolating for 10 days.

But ministers have decided to extend the exemption to those vaccinated in the US and the EU.

Those returning from France however will still be subject to quarantine rules due to the country's coronavirus situation.

On Thursday, the Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that she ''regrets" the decision made by the UK Government but said it would be 'ineffective to introduce separate arrangements for Wales".

She said: " We regret the UK Government’s proposals to further remove quarantine requirements. However, as we share an open border with England it would be ineffective to introduce separate arrangements for Wales.

"Therefore, we will be aligning with the other UK administrations and implementing this decision for Wales. We look to the UK Government to provide assurances that processes will be in place to ensure those travelling in to the UK have been fully vaccinated.

