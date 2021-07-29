A supply teacher who had no teaching qualifications has been found guilty of professional misconduct after being accused of allegations that involved "over familiarity with pupils", a committee has found.

A number of allegations against Alan Cecil Gee, a learning support worker, were proven by a professional standard committee for actions including giving a pupil money, telling pupils his first name and moving his hand up a child's back to remove a pen.

It was also proven that Mr Gee told learners he had his own TikTok social media account.

Mr Gee was not sexually motivated when he put his hand on the year seven girl’s back during a lesson at Caldicot School, although it was an "invasion of her personal space and wholly inappropriate," members of an Education Workforce Council Wales hearing concluded.

Mr Gee, who worked for the agency Teaching Personnel in Newport, faced a number of allegations of professional misconduct relating to incidents at Caldicot School and Chepstow School, Monmouthshire, in the spring term of 2020.

On the final day of the hearing, the committee judged that all allegations were found proven and not all that were found proven were deemed to be unacceptable professional conduct.

His actions were described as "well intentioned if misguided". However, when viewed together, the committee judged the allegations found proven did amount to unacceptable professional conduct by Mr Gee.

The allegations around Mr Gee focused on work he had done in Chepstow School and Caldicot School Credit: Media Wales

Mr Gee was employed at the school via his agency and was expected to fulfil the role of supply teacher, despite not having any teaching qualifications or experience. The committee chairman said that the committee was "surprised" at this.

Chepstow headteacher Matt Sims said he had only been told Mr Gee was not a qualified teacher when he attended the hearing to give evidence.

Mr Gee, who was not present at the hearing, said he felt "unprepared" to work in schools and felt as if he had been "winging it".

Summing up, committee chairman Robert Newsome said: "All four [allegations found proven] involved over familiarity with pupils at a very early stage of Mr Gee's involvement with them."Taken together he said it showed an "inappropriate pattern of standards" that fell short of those expected of a person registered with the Education Workforce Council. A formal reprimand will now stay on Mr Gee's EWC record for two years and will be disclosed to employers if he wants to work in a school again.Mr Gee did not offer formal pleas in responses to the allegations.

But in a written statement, he agreed he had given money to a pupil and told pupils his first name. He also said he had removed a pen from a pupil's back, but said he never touched her."I did not touch her at all in any way...the student had a biro between her jumper and blouse and I grabbed it [the biro] with her jumper," his written statement added.

The committee was told by former Caldicot deputy headteacher Simon Rees that Mr Gee had given a pupil a £10 note as reward for working well, but the committee agreed this was done in front of the class and not in a clandestine manner.Closing the hearing Mr Newsome said Mr Gee had not been subject to any previous disciplinary findings, admitted the allegations in his written response and "expressed remorse for his actions".