On the night Mike O'Leary went missing in January 2020, his family received a text from his phone.

It read, "I'm so sorry x".

From that moment on, Mike’s eldest son Wayne knew something wasn’t right.

"Dad was a proud Welshman. I didn’t believe for a minute that he would send me a message like that in English – especially if this was the last message he was ever going to send” said Wayne.

Despite detectives strongly suspecting Mike O'Leary's death was murder, they were unable to locate a body

This is the remarkable story of how a text message and missing person enquiry turned into a complex and challenging murder investigation, which involved police sieving through thousands of hours of CCTV and tonnes of earth in the hope of finding one crucial bit of evidence.

Although CCTV footage eventually led detectives to a prime suspect, there was still no sign of Mike O'Leary.

So, how do you solve a murder without a body?

A new ITV documentary No Body Recovered, which airs on Thursday 29 July at 9pm, follows the investigation team, as they attempt to solve just what happened to Mike O’Leary.

With exclusive access to the detectives, crime scene investigators and forensic specialists, it follows the meticulous murder investigation in the days, weeks and months that followed Mr O'Leary's disappearance.

Forensic officers searched through tonnes of debris for evidence

In the days after he was reported missing, there was still no sign of Mike O'Leary and the team grew increasingly concerned for his welfare.

After tracking Mr O’Leary’s work phone to a derelict farm owned by local builder, businessman and friend Andrew Jones, detectives turned their attention to him.

Mr O'Leary's phone was tracked to Andrew Jones' (pictured) farm

For Detective Chief Inspector Paul Jones and senior investigating officer on the case, Andrew Jones was their worst nightmare as a suspect.

"First of all he’s somebody with no previous convictions, never come to police attention, apart from he’s a very successful businessman.

"But he’s a builder, he has access to machinery, access to ongoing building sites, building works, foundations, his capability to dispose of a body is - I would say - probably the most difficult one to investigate."

The team begin their searches of acres of land and numerous buildings on the farm, desperate for clues.

A police sniffer dog discovered two shirt buttons in gravel which, following examination, revealed a tiny trace of blood.

A police sniffer dog came across a button hidden in gravel on Andrew Jones' farm

It was invisible to the naked eye, but DNA analysis on this blood proved the blood belonged to Mike.

Eventually, Andrew Jones admitted meeting Mike O'Leary on the night he went missing, and is the last person to have seen him.

But without a body, detectives cannot prove that Mike is dead - and are unable to charge Andrew Jones with murder.

Detectives trawled through thousands of hours of CCTV on Jones' farm

Officers start trawling through more CCTV in the hope of finding further evidence where they discover footage of Mike's truck being driven to the river side.

Mobile phone data suggests it is Andrew Jones driving. Another CCTV camera shows a cyclist making the return journey a short time later, heading in the direction of the derelict farm.

Detectives are convinced it is Andrew Jones on the bike after having ditched his murdered friend’s truck.

We literally had minutes left on the custody clock when the call came through to say 'Yes, charge with murder' DCI Paul Jones, Senior Investigating Officer

"But... it’s only the start of the enquiry", DCI Jones added.

"A lot of people don’t understand that once you charge somebody that’s the beginning of it. We haven't located Mike, we still haven't tied up a lot of loose ends... there’s just so much more to do."

Coupled with coronavirus restrictions and a devastating storm, the next seven months was a challenging time for the investigation team as they searched tens of acres of land, river beds and 70 tonnes of rubble from Jones’ builders yard, in a desperate search for more evidence.

“Nobody can remember anything like it during their time in the force, but one thing was certain – nothing was going to stop this investigation. The team were determined that they were going to do everything within their power to give answers to the family and Covid-19 wasn’t going to stop us,” said Llŷr Williams, Deputy SIO on the investigation.

Andrew Jones refused to give any information during his police interview

ITV Cymru Wales documentary team exclusively got access to tapes of Jones being questioned by detectives, where he refuses to reveal what he has done with Mike’s body saying: “I want to go home to see my family that’s all.”

“We will never know exactly what he has done with Dad – that’s something that we think about all the time,” said Wayne O’Leary.

“What he did to Dad, there is no way of undoing what he did – there are no words ...”

No Body Recovered airs 29 July on ITV at 9pm

The programme will be available on catch up via the ITV Hub.