Welsh sailor Hannah Mills was part of the winning duo in in the fourth race of the Women's Two Person Dinghy on day six of the Olympics.

The 33-year-old was representing Team GB with her sailing partner, Eilidh McIntyre.

After coming seventh in their third race, and winning their fourth, they moved up two places from yesterday and currently lie in second place.

Mills is a two-time world champion in the Women's 470 class, having won in 2012 and 2019.

She also won a silver medal for Team GB with her crew Saskia Clark in the 2012 Olympics, and won gold in the same event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Great Britain sailing duo will compete again on Friday for the fifth and sixth race.

Overall, it had been a mixed day for Welsh athletes.

Alys Thomas from Swansea reached the final of the Women's 200m Butterfly in her first Olympic Games but missed out on a medal.

The 30-year-old swimmer came seventh with a time of 2:07.90. The gold medal went to Yufel Zhang from China, with team USA taking silver and bronze with Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger.

Alys, who won her first international title for Wales at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 said that she is "incredibly proud" of herself for reaching the final in "what has been such a tough 18 months".

It's also been a disappointing day for Judo athlete Natalie Powell who missed out on a place in the quarter finals after losing to Hyunji Yoon from South Korea.

30-year-old Powell who reached the quarter finals in Rio 2016 and became the first female British judoka to be ranked the number one in the world is now out of the competition.

